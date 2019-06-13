Think of an issue important to you. Can you also identify an event that defined the issue for you and gave it urgency? This month, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of these important moments in time. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River burned and caught the attention of people concerned about pollution.



The fire was small and could have escaped public notice. Instead, people used it as an example to make a case for change. Many events make the news every day. What makes some stand out while others fade into the background? In this case, the media savvy of key individuals was part of the difference.



The fire occurred on Sunday, June 22, in Cleveland’s industrial flats. A railroad bridge captured debris made more flammable by oil in the water. A passing train sent the spark that started the fire. The short-lived fire caused modest damage to the bridge.



River fires were not new. At least 13 fires had occurred on the Cuyahoga River. Industrial rivers in other cities also had caught fire. Early reports about this fire followed the established pattern; they emphasized property damage without noting anything striking about a river on fire.



The narrative changed when Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes led a tour of the river’s polluted areas the day after the fire. Betty Klaric, one of the nation’s first full-time environmental reporters, covered the tour for the Cleveland Press. National outlets, including Time Magazine and National Geographic, picked up the story. These stories highlighted a water pollution crisis.



If the event important to you also made the news, how did the public respond? Did engagement stay localized or cross segments of society? Did meaningful change follow? If so, how quickly?



Response to the fire occurred on both the local and national levels. Meaningful change did occur.



Concern about pollution has already become part of the public dialog, so momentum for change was already underway. Momentum continued to build when the first Earth Day occurred the following spring.



Of the many changes that followed, I’ll just point out two. In 1972, the US Congress passed the Clean Water Act, and in 1974, Congress established Cuyahoga Valley National Park just upstream from the fire. The park protects nearly a quarter of the length of the river and 33,000 acres of land that drains into it.



How is the event important to you remembered today? The Cuyahoga River fire has stayed in public memory. It shows up in textbooks about the environmental movement and in popular culture references.



The Cuyahoga River fire endures as an icon of our poor treatment of the environment. The natural recovery that has occurred becomes more remarkable when viewed in contrast to the fire.



This month, many organizations are helping to remember the fire. The National Park Service, which manages Cuyahoga Valley National Park, is getting involved by asking park sites around the country to feature moments of change reflected in their stories. Explore these stories and the places that the NPS protects at nps.gov.



Of the many possible highlights, here are two that are either relatively nearby or recent additions to the national park system.



Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, New York, tells the story of the first Women’s Rights Convention in 1848. This was a key early moment that led Congress to write the 19th Amendment in 1919 to give women the right to vote, an event that is having its centennial this month.



Stonewall National Monument was designated in 2016 as a new park in New York City. It commemorates the Stonewall Uprising, which took place less than a week after the Cuyahoga River fire. Demonstrations after a police raid of Greenwich Inn became a turning point in the struggle for civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans.



This month, as we commemorate the river fire anniversary, I hope you also take time to reflect on the issues important to you.



The river fire is important because it helped stimulate the recovery of the Cuyahoga River and many of the nation’s waterways. It is also important as an icon of how society can bring about positive change. Events are listed at www.cuyahoga50.org.



The Xtinguish Torch Fest will make its way along the 100-mile length, making a stop in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Friday, June 21. Join us from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Station Road Bridge Trailhead to cheer on the passing of the torch.



Vasarhelyi is Chief of Interpretation, Education & Visitor Services for Cuyahoga Valley National Park.