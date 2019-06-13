A candidate for Cuyahoga Falls City Council has dropped out of the race.



The withdrawal of Nathan Leaver, now a former Republican candidate for council’s Ward 5, was approved by the Summit County Board of Elections Tuesday morning.



"Due to personal reasons, I unfortunately have to request that my name be withdrawn from the November 2019 ballot," wrote Leaver in a May 29 letter to the board.



Leaver did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments.



The Summit County Republican Party’s Precinct Committee for Cuyahoga Falls Ward 5 will meet on Saturday, June 15, to appoint a new Republican candidate for the race, according to City Council member Jeff Iula (R-At Large). He added that a replacement candidate can be appointed 86 days or more before the election.



The deadline for independent candidates to file in the race has passed. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.



The election for Cuyahoga Falls City Council seats and many other local races is Nov. 5.



