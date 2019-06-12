HUDSON — West Prospect Street will be closed at the intersection of Hines Hill Road to allow for a culvert replacement on Monday, June 17.



Once this work is finished, work crews will then close the road between 1621 and 1665 West Prospect St. to replace the culvert in that area, according to a city news release.



The replacement of the culverts is expected to take approximately three weeks overall, weather permitting. Residents will be able to access their driveways. Detours will be posted.



For more information on the project, call the Public Works Department at 330-342-1750.