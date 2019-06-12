Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Vandalism



Truck radiators punctured: The owner of a business in Eastwood Avenue’s 1200 block reported June 9 that someone punctured the radiators on three trucks while they were parked outside the business. The owner estimated the damage at $5,000. Police said there were no suspects.



Theft



Grandson scam reported: A Tallmadge man reported June 7 that after someone with a Chicago phone number called him claiming to be an attorney and that his grandson was in jail, the man sent $7,000 in cash to pay a bond to an address in New Jersey. The man said that after talking to family members, he realized it was a scam.



Thefts reported at business: Two men reported someone stole items from them while they were at a South Avenue fitness business during the early evening June 5.



A Canton man reported someone took a laptop computer, two pairs of shoes, a gym bag and charging cables totaling about $1,300 in value from his vehicle while it was parked outside the business. The man said there was no damage or forced entry into the vehicle.



An Akron man reported someone took his wallet containing a credit card, a bank card, $22 in cash, his military identification card and his driver’s license from an unlocked locker while he was working out. Police said the man canceled the credit and bank cards and there were no fraudulent transactions on either of them.



Police said that business employees told them that other patrons had also reported thefts from unlocked lockers and vehicles at around the same time, but they had left and police said they had not received any additional reports of thefts.



Documents taken from vehicle: A woman reported someone took her vehicle’s registration and other miscellaneous documents from her vehicle while it was parked outside her home in North Thomas Road’s 300 block during the night June 2. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry.



Identity fraud



Account opened in 1994: A Tallmadge woman reported discovering June 5 that someone used her personal information to open a store credit account in 1994, when she was 10. The woman said the account had a balance of about $10,600 on it and someone had been making payments on it, but it was unclear when the last transaction was made. Police said the woman filed a police report to document the situation.