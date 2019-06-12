SUMMIT COUNTY — The Summit County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct sobriety checkpoints this Friday night and early Saturday morning.



Locations have not been announced.



At a checkpoint, most motorists are quickly allowed through, but if intoxication or some other offense is suspected, the vehicle is pulled to the side for further investigation. Police officers also conduct saturation patrols of nearby streets.



Task force officials have said that a primary purpose of the checkpoints is deterrence of drinking and driving.



According to the most recently released results, three drivers were charged with operating a vehicle under the influence at two checkpoints in Akron May 31 and June 1, including two drivers in West Market Street’s 1700 block from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and one driver at the intersection of East Market and College streets from 12:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, three motorists were charged with driving under suspension, five for driving without a license, two for drug possession and one for obstructing official business at the two checkpoints. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



A total of 435 vehicles went through the two checkpoints with 28 diverted for additional investigation.