East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Space Adventures and Beyond, Tuesday, June 18, 1-1:30 p.m. This event will be held in partnership with Osnaburg Local Schools and will take place in the Smith Gym building behind the Foltz Community Center.



Story Time & More (family), Wednesday, June 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Knitting Club, Wednesday, June 19, 12:30-2 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



TeensCREATE, Thursday, June 20, 3-4 p.m. An out of this world, hands-on activity for teens.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



TeensCREATE, Friday, June 14, 1-3 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Story Time & More (toddler), Monday, June 17, 10:30-11 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Knitting Club, Monday, June 17, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



It’s Your Move, Tuesday, June 18, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of games. The library will provide board games and cards.



Story Time & More, Tuesday, June 18, 7-7:30 p.m. Wear your pajamas and get ready for a cuddly story that's perfect for bedtime.



Maker Mornings, Wednesday, June 19, 10:30 a.m. until noon. Create some awesome arts and crafts at the library before heading to the pool this summer!



TeensCREATE, Wednesday, June 19, 1-4 p.m. Are you a teen? Do you love games of all kinds? Would you like to create teen events at the library? Then come to the library and have fun doing those things! Grades 6-12.



Story Time & More (baby), Thursday, June 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Story Time & More (preschool), Thursday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



How to Ace an Interview, Thursday, June 20, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to answer the tough job interview questions. Then get prepared to describe your skills to an interviewer and gain valuable information on following up after your job interview.