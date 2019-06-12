MUSICAL ACTIVITIES



Now--Sept. 6 — Rockin’ on the River, Friday evenings, Black River Landing in Lorain.



Now-Sept. 6 — Lock 3 Live summer concerts, Friday evenings, Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



June 13 — Ani DiFranco, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



June 13 — Christone Kingfish Ingram, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



June 13 — Reflections, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



June 13 — The Bodeans with Trapper Schoepp, no time available, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue in Cleveland.



June 14 — Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



June 14 — Vampire Weekend, 7:30 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats, Cleveland.



June 14 — Escape, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



June 14-16 — Spring Classic Fest, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



June 16 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket, evening, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



June 18 — Robert Cray Band and Marc Cohn, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



June 19 — Phish, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



June 19 — Akron Symphonic Wind Orchestra, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Route 82 in Aurora.



June 20-22 — Country Fest music festival (Chris Young, Kip Moore, Thomas Rhett, others), Clay’s Park on Route 93 south of Canal Fulton.



June 20 — Engelbert Humperdinck, 7 p.m., Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



June 20 — Chardon Polka Band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



June 21 — WZAK Stone Soul Festival (Monica, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge), 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats, Cleveland.



June 21 — Over the Rhine, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



June 22 — Dionne Warwick, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



June 22 — MaKenzie Thomas (from NBC’s The Voice) and James Blonde, 9 p.m., Stella’s Music Club, E. 9th St., downtown Cleveland.



June 22 — Gary Lewis and the Playboys, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



June 23 — Patti LaBelle, 7:30 p.m., Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



June 25 — O.A.R. and American Authors, 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats, Cleveland.



June 27-29 — Tri-C Jazz Fest (performers include Tower of Power, Dianne Reeves and Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, John Scofield, Regina Carter and Xavier Davis, Helen Sung, Michela Marino Lerman, Christian McBride with Avery Sunshine, Nona Hendryx and Nigel Hall, Jazz Funk Soul, Sax to the Man), Playhouse Square on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



June 27 — Freedom Brass Band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



June 28 — River Rock Fest, 5 to 10 p.m., Riverfront Center area, downtown Cuyahoga Falls.



June 28 — The Four Horsemen and Wreking Crue, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



June 29 — Love Fest open-air music festival, noon, Courthouse Square in downtown Chardon.



June 29 — David Feherty, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



June 29 — Old school soul with Confunkshun, evening, Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



June 29 — Fam Jam, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street pier in Cleveland.



June 29 — Leann Rimes, 8 p.m., Umstattd Performing Arts Hall in Canton.



June 30 — Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, 7 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats, Cleveland.



June 30 — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 3 — Kansas, 8 p.m. Stambaugh Auditorium, Fifth Avenue, Youngstown.



July 3 — Cleveland Pops Orchestra, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



July 3-4 — Salute to America concerts, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 4 — Post Road, 7:30 p.m., Kiwanis-Moore Playground on West Pioneer Trail in Aurora



July 7 — Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 11 — Fat Old Guys, 7 p.m., Portage Courthouse lawn in downtown Ravenna.



July 11 — Loverboy, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 12 — Face-2-Face, evning, Rock the Park at Perici Ampitheater in Twinsburg.



July 12 — Queensryche, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 13 — Eric Clapton Evolution Band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



July 13 — Duwayne Burnside, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



July 13 — Colin Jost, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 13 — Chad Baker, 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



July 13-Sept. 1 — Cleveland Orchestra concerts, evenings, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 14 — Carly Rae Jepsen with Masionair, evening, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue, Cleveland.



July 16 — Blink 182, Lil’ Wayne, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 17 — Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



July 17 — Silver Creek Duo, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Route 82 in Aurora.



July 17 — Soccer Mommy, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street pier in Cleveland.



July 18 — Hard Day’s Night Beatles tribute band, 7 p.m., Home Savings Plaza in downtown Kent.



July 19 — The Psychedelic Furs, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



July 20 — Terry Lee Goffee, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



July 24 — Country Megaticket (Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Dan and Shay), time to be announced, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 24 — Lyle Lovett, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 25 — Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 25 — The Boomers, 7 p.m., gazebo at Route 43 and Tallmadge Road in Brimfield Township.



July 26 — Hootie and the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 26 — Disco Inferno, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



July 27 — 13th annual MultiMusic Fest, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 28 — Air Supply, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 28 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Foreign Lodge Park in Akron.



July 30 — Wiz Khalifa and French Montana, 6 p.m., Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



July 31 — Chance, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Route 82 in Aurora.



July 31 — Joe Robinson, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



July 31 — Against the Current, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street pier in Cleveland.



Aug. 3 — 3 Doors Down, evening, Center Stage at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



Aug. 3 — Karissa Ella, 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



Aug. 4 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron.



Aug. 6 — John Mayall, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 8 — Michael Weber, 7 p.m., Hometown Bank Plaza in downtown Kent.



Aug. 8 — Lucinda Williams, evening, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 9 — Uptown Funk, evening, Rock the Park at Perici Amphitheater in Twinsburg.



Aug. 10 — Marc Broussard, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 11 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Firestone Park in Akron.



Aug. 17 — The Bacon Brothers, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Aug. 17 — "Boot Scootin’ Saloon Reunion Round 3," evening, Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.







THEATRICAL EVENTS



Now-June 16 — "Into the Woods," 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, French Creek Theater in Sheffield Village.



Now-June 16 — "The Ladies Foursome," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. June 9 and 16, Chagrin Valley Little Theater in Chagrin Falls.



Now-June 30 — "King Lear," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood.



June 13-30 — "Ragtime," Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



June 13-July 7 — "Mama Mia," W3athervane Playhouse, Weathervane Lane in the Merriman Valley of Akron.



June 14-Aug. 17 — "Trumpet in the Land" outdoor drama, amphitheater off University Drive, just east of New Philadelphia.



June 15-Aug. 10 — The Ohio Light Opera, Freedlander Theater at the College of Wooster in Wooster.



June 21-22 — "AIDA: The Timeless Love Story," 7 p.m. June 21, 2 and 7 p.m. June 22, Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



June 21-July 13 — 10 / 10 play festival, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturday, 2 p.m. June 30 and July 7, Chagrin Valley Little Theater, River Street, Chagrin Falls.



June 23 — Dax Shepard "Armchair Expert," 7:30 p.m., State Theater at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.



June 27-29 — "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater on South Main Street, downtown Akron.



June 28-July 13 — "Bonnie and Clyde," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. July 7, Aurora Community Theatre in library building.



July 14 — "Welcome to Night Vale," 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



July 17 — "For Good: The New Generation of Musicals," evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 19-20, 26-27 — "Seussical the Musical," Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge at Tallmadge High School.



July 19-21 — GroundWorks Dancetheater, evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 20 — "Hunks: The Show," 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo, Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



Aug. 7 — "Just for Laughs: Comedy Songs from Musicals," evening, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.







MISCELLANEOUS ACTIVITIES



Currently — Movies at Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater are "Great Barrier Reef," "Backyard Wilderness" and "Superpower Dogs," Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland.



Currently — "Fashion Meets the Body," "Glass: Selections from the Kent State University Museum Collection," "Focus: Fiber 2019," "Beyond the Suit: Contemporary Menswear from the Collection of Alexandre Marr and Dominic Iudiciani" and "Fashion Timeline," the Kent State Museum, front campus at Kent State University off East Main Street.



Currently — "Cleveland Goes Rad," "Mad for Plaid," "A City Worth Fighting For," "Cleveland Starts Here," "Setting the World in Motion," "REVolution," "Carl and Louis Stokes Making History," "Rev. E. Theophilus Caviness" Church, Community, Cleveland," Kidzbits Family Education Center and Euclid Beach Park carousel, the Western Reserve Historical Society, east side Cleveland.



Currently — "Finding Lucy" and "Explore and Discover"; "Fossil Hunters" opens June 1, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented," Joe Vitone: Family Records," "Nick Cave: Feat," and C. Blake McDowell Jr. Galleries and Sandra L. and Dennis B. Haslinger Family Foundation Galleries, Akron Museum of Art, East Market, downtown Akron.



Currently — "Shinto: Discovery of the Divine in Japanese Art," "Color and Comfort: Swedish Modern Design," "Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950" and "Beyond Truth: Photography after the Shutter," the Cleveland Museum of Art, Wade Oval area, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV," "Part of the Machine: Rock and Pinball," "Woodstock at 50" and class of 2019 inductees are special exhibits, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland.



Now-October — "Fused" garden gallery of art and metal, Stan Hywet Hall on North Portage Path, Akron.



June 13-15 — Stark County Italian-American Festival, Weiss Park, Harvard Avenue N.W., Canton.



June 13-15 — Duck Tape Festival, Veterans Memorial Parkway in Avon.



June 13-16 — Kirtland Kiwanis Club Strawberry Festival, Kirtland High grounds on Route 306.



June 14-15 — River City Pop Culture Fest, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Riverfront Center area, downtown Cuyahoga Falls.



June 14-15 — Cleveland Summer Beerfest, brews cruise Friday at 7:30 on the Nautica Queen and sessions Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in the Flats, Cleveland.



June 14-16 — St. Barnabas Parish Festival, St. Barnabas Church and School grounds, Olde Eight Road in Northfield Center.



June 14 — Family Feud Live, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



June 15 — Water Lantern Festival, 6 to 10:30 p.m., Voinovich Park, East 9th Street, Cleveland.



June 15 — Kids Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



June 15 — Massillon Cruise-In and Dance Party, Lincolnway in downtown Massillon.



June 16 — Montrose Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holiday Inn-Akron West on Medina Road in Akron.



June 18-22 — Ohio Chatauqua, 6:30 p.m.,, Century Village in Burton.



June 18-23 — Blue Tip Festival, downtown Wadsworth.



June 19-23 — Alliance Summerfest, Carnation City Mall, Alliance.



June 19-23 — Brunswick Summer Celebration, Brunwick High School of Route 303 in Brunswick.



June 20-22 — Strongsville City Club Rib Burnoff, Strongsville Commons in Strongsville.



June 21 — Crafty Mart & Cuyahoga River Xtinguish, 5 to 10 p.m., Riverfront Center area, downtown Cuyahoga Falls.



June 21 — 80th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz" celebration, movie starts at 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater on Market Street North, Canton.



June 21-22 — Burning River Festival, Coast Guard Station on Whiskey Island in Cleveland.



June 21-23 — Cy Young Days, downtown and Cy Young Park in Newcomerstown.



June 21-23 — Sweet Summertime Vintage Market Days, Summit County fairgrounds, Howe Road, Tallmadge.



June 22-23 — Old European Days and Bierfest, German Family Society grounds, Ranfield Road, Brimfield Township.



June 22-24 — Cleveland Pizza Festival, 5 to 11:45 p.m. Friday, noon to 11:45 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Cuyahoga County fairgrounds in Berea.



June 22 — Comedian Randy Rainbow, evening, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield.



June 22 — Ohio Scottish Games Festival of the Arts, Lorain County fairgrounds, Welliington.



June 22 — Wizardly World of Kent, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street in downtown Kent.



June 22 — Art on Main, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street in downtown Ravenna.



June 23 — Armchair Expert Midwest Tour featuring Dax Shepard, 7:30 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



June 24 — Cleveland Stories: Celebrating Great Books about Cleveland History, 7 p.m., Music Box Supper Club, Main Avenue, Cleveland.



June 27-30 — Rock the Docks, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Lake in Akron.



June 28-30 — Garrettsville Summerfest, downtown Garrettsville.



June 29 — Waterloo Arts Festival, noon to 7 p.m., Waterloo Arts and Entertainment District, Cleveland.



June 29-July 1, July 5-8 — Boston Mills Artfest, Boston Mills Ski Resort in Boston Township near Peninsula.



July 4-6, 9-14 — Chagrin Valley Hunter and Jumper Classic, Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field in Moreland Hills.



July 4-7 — First Town Days Festival, Tuscora Park in New Philadelphia.



July 6 — Kent Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Kent.



July 7 — Comedian Rhea Butcher, 8 p.m., Hanna Theater on E. 14th Street, Cleveland.



July 11-13 — Summit County Italian American Festival, Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.



July 12-14 — Cain Park Arts Festival, Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.



July 12-14 — Anime Fest, Palace Theater on Market Street North, downtown Canton.



July 13 — Comedian Patton Oswalt, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



July 13-14 — Youngstown Festival of the Arts, Youngstown State University.



July 15-21 — Cleveland Burger Week, several restaurants in Cleveland will participate.



July 16-21 — Carroll County Fair, fairgrounds on Route 9 in Carrollton.



July 20 — All-American Soap Box Derby, Derby Downs on the east side of Akron.



July 20 — Salem Kiwanis Club antiques and craft show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Centennial Park at Park Avenue and Pershing Street, Salem.



July 23-28 — Lake County Fair, fairgrounds in Painesville.



July 23-28 — Summit County Fair, fairgrounds on Howe Road in Tallmadge.



July 24-Aug. 4 — The Ohio State Fair, fairgrounds at I-71 and 17th Avenue in Columbus.



July 27-28 — Zoar Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Zoar (Tuscarawas County).



July 28 — Comedian Daniel Sloss, 7:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Aug. 3 — "Small Town Murder" crime comedy podcasts, 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.