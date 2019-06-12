Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Suspicions



Driver is insurance adjuster: Police said that after they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Ravenna Road home during the early afternoon June 10, they discovered the vehicle’s driver is an insurance adjuster who was looking for a vehicle to examine.



Theft of services



Trash bin illegally used: Police said that after they responded June 7 to a report that someone was dumping rubbish into a Hudson Drive business’ trash bin, it was determined that the person doing it was the owner of a neighboring business. Police said the business owning the bin decided not to press a theft of services charge and the business owner was warned.



Domestic violence



Threat reported: A 30-year-old Hudson man was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence after police responded to a report that the man threatened a woman at their home June 4. The man was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.