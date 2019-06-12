AURORA — The Aurora Farmers’ Market will open June 12 for its ninth season, offering local residents a source of fresh produce and other items, as well as a regular summer gathering place.



The market will operate on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 28 in the Church in Aurora/Town Hall parking lot.



Begun as a project of the Church in Aurora’s outreach committee, with Jack Burge in charge, the market is now facilitated by Burge and Matt Johnson of Red Rock Farmers Market. This year the market also has enlisted the city as a partner.



"The city will provide some manpower and help us do some of the grunt work," said Burge. "Parks and recreation crews will put up signs and set up tents, booths and tables."



"The overall benefit is literally just giving people fresh food," noted Johnson. "This is the opportunity for people to really buy fresh, and it also brings the community together."



Burge, who also is the city’s economic development director, said the market’s emphasis is on healthy, local products. "It’s not a flea market; we have very few craft vendors," he said. "It was started with health and wellness in mind."



Johnson said he expects at least 18 vendors to turn out in the first week, but he hopes the number will increase to about 25 as the season progresses. Most of them are from Northeast Ohio and some are from Aurora.



One of the new vendors is Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s Knights of Columbus organization, which will sell its popular kettle corn. "That’s a great addition," said Johnson.



"A lot of Aurorans rave about the group’s kettle corn at the July 4 festivities and other local festivals," said Burge. "Since we lost a kettle corn vendor last year, we asked the K of C if it would like to participate, and the answer was yes."



Johnson said the Guack Shop featuring homemade guacamole and Nosh Butters featuring various nut butters will be new vendors, while some returning are Pierogies of Cleveland, the Great Harvest Bread Co. and Truform Massage.



Other vendors expected to be on hand at least certain weeks are Sleepy Squirrel Farm, Gray House Pies, Cleveland Pickles, Charlie’s Gourmet Garlic, Burton Floral & Garden, Buckeye Blends and Hippie Chic Granola.



Food is not all the market offers. Burge said the Aurora School of Music will have musicians on hand every week, Aurora Memorial Library will conduct storytimes for children and there will be a balloon artist and face painter.



Ultimate Party Entertainment furnishes the balloon artist and face painter. Johnson said the balloon artist once appeared on a David Letterman "stupid human tricks" segment, juggling ping pong balls with his mouth.



"Ultimate Party goes to California in the winter and comes here in the summer," Johnson said.



In addition to the Church in Aurora, Red Rock Farmers Market and the city, Liberty Ford and Anna Maria of Aurora are sponsors of the farmers’ market.



Burge explained Johnson got involved with the market when he was a student in one of Burge’s entrepreneurial classes at Kent State University.



Burge and Johnson both said they hope the weather will cooperate on the summer’s market dates.



"We had a couple of dates last year where rain scared people away, but we generally had 250 to 300 people attend each week," Johnson said.



"Our patrons can get a lot of great deals, and we try to provide several good vendors with good products. We vet them very carefully to make sure they’re supplying things they’re doing themselves.



"I call it a boutique farmers’ market. They do one or two items they’re very passionate about. Everyone kind of does his or her own thing."



For more information and a list of vendors, visit www.aurorafarmersmarket.org.



