Downtown Cuyahoga Falls will be activated with food, craft beer, 80’s music played by 91.3 The Summit and a bonus Flicks on the Falls showing of the 1985 classic movie Back to the Future.



The fun starts Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. with the movie playing at dark.



This event is to kick off Falls Downtown Fridays and River City Pop Culture Fest, sponsored by the City of Cuyahoga Falls, Western Reserve Hospital, and Cascade Auto Group.



River City Pop Culture Fest continues on Saturday, June 15, with pop culture vendors in the Downtown Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and live music, craft beer and local food vendors featured from noon to 10 p.m. River City Pop Culture Fest is an opportunity for visitors of all ages to come celebrate all things pop culture.



"We are thrilled to welcome back the third season of Falls Downtown Fridays with River City Pop Culture Fest," stated Mayor Don Walters. "The excitement surrounding Downtown Cuyahoga Falls continues to grow with new businesses and events for residents and visitors to enjoy."



Saturday Band Line Up



Northcoast Shakedown — noon to 1 p.m.



Flipcoin — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.



8-Bit Bot — 3 to 4 pm.



Cosplay Contest — 4 p.m.



Dead End Job — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Camel Hunters — 6 to 7 p.m.



3rd Alarm Band — 8 to 10 p.m.



For more information on Falls Downtown Fridays, see www.cityofcf.com/?activity/?falls-downtown-fridays. For more information about River City Pop Culture Fest, see www.facebook.com/?rcpcfest/.