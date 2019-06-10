LOUDONVILLE — Dr. Brian Beam, a retired Wooster physician, spoke to the Rotary Club of Loudonville recently about one of his passions — the study of the American Civil War.



The program was arranged by Rotarian John Gwin, who was a close friend of Beam while the two were undergraduate students at the College of Wooster.



Beam said he was fascinated, in his Civil War studies, with the work of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman.



"What really perked my interest was the way General Sherman completely disconnected his Army from communications and supply lines on his march from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, in the fall of 1864," Beam said. "Yet this was the same general who two years earlier had reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown and was considered by some to be insane after he told the Secretary of War that it would take a 200,000-man army to quell the rebellion just in the Mississippi theater, remarks which turned out to be true and maybe a bit conservative that nonetheless cost him, for a time, his command."



An Ohioan raised in Lancaster, Sherman served in the west in the Army in the 1840s, fighting Indian Wars, patrolling the California Gold Rush, facilitating construction of the transcontinental railroad, and serving as a quartermaster officer during the Mexican War.



He feared his lacking of a combat command in the Mexican War would inhibit his advancement in the army, so he resigned his commission in the late 1850s, and successfully worked, engineering the layout of the City of Sacramento and serving as an officer of a railroad.



During that time, he married his adoptive sister, Eleanor Ewing, and they had four sons and four daughters, two of which died after contracting illnesses while visiting their father during the war.



Later he was hired as the commandant of the newly formed Louisiana Military Academy, and gained a reputation as an outstanding instructor. But when Louisiana voted to secede from the Union, he resigned, writing the university "God only knows how long this war will last. War is terrible. And the people in the north will fight!"



When war was declared in April of 1861, Sherman’s brother, then in the Army and later a U.S. senator, arranged for him to receive a commission just in time for the First Battle of Bull Run. Historians will remember that battle as a disaster for the Union, but Sherman performed well and was noticed as one of the few positives. He was assigned to command Union operations in Kentucky.



It was then that he told the Secretary of War about the huge needs to win the war, and was considered insane. Believing in him was a fellow Ohioan, General Ulysses S. Grant, who took Sherman into Tennessee to fight the Battle of Shiloh. The first day at Shiloh did not go well for the Union, but Sherman managed to hold forces together until Grant could arrive with reinforcements and defeat the Confederates on the second day. From then on Grant and Sherman were a lethal team, working toward great victories in the Vicksburg and Chattanooga campaigns.



After Chattanooga, Grant was moved to become Union commander in the east, and Sherman led Union forces on a tortuous campaign against Confederate Joe Johnson in the mountainous area between Chattanooga and Atlanta, with Sherman finally winning after Johnson was removed from command in the decisive Battles for Atlanta. "Atlanta is our’s, fairly won!" an exuberant Sherman wired President Lincoln.



At this point, Beam said. "he marched, with the dubious support of both Grant and President Lincoln, to the sea, in doing so, destroying the south’s will to make war."



In the march, he drove southeast on two routes, 40 miles apart toward Macon and Augusta, constantly harassed by Confederate Calvary led by Generals Joseph Wheeler and Willian Hardee, and slowed by an army of 8,000 freed slaves who followed his armies, called "Bummers." He arrived in Savannah before Christmas.



Defying military convention, Sherman’s march was successful, and was followed up with a march north across South Carolina that ended with the final battle of the war’s eastern theater, in Bentonville, N.C. His march was a key factor in the Union’s winning the war.