HUDSON — Festival Days has something for everyone next weekend, from visiting homes and gardens to ice cream, fresh produce, a movie, art shows, running for a cause, a historic tour and a concert.



The activities begin June 13 with the 2019 Home and Garden Tour showcasing four homes and four gardens June 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tickets are $25 the day of the Tour at the corner of Church and East Main streets on the Gazebo Green. Cash, check and credit card payments are accepted. Tour guests provide their own transportation between stops, parking at the curbside or nearby. The ticket/program includes a map and information about the featured homes and gardens.



The Garden Shop, 77 N. Oviatt St. (Hudson Middle School) is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Tour. No ticket is required. Information about other community events is also available there. Artwork from the Hudson Society of Artists will be on display and available for purchase in the area next to the Garden Shop.



Also at the Hudson Middle School is an afternoon tea from 2 to 5 p.m. on each day of the Tour with iced tea and homemade cookies included in the ticket price. Each table will have locally grown flowers in arrangements.



The Hudson League for Service sponsors the Ice Cream Social June 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be on the Green and, in case of rain, moved to the Hudson High School. Tickets can be purchased at the Learned Owl or at the Green.



Swenson’s Food Truck will be serving hamburgers and chicken nuggets. Returning fun favorites include the dunk tank, cornhole, smoke house, fire and EMS vehicles, Hudson mini-golf games, soccer, giant chess, face painting and lots of games and music for everyone of any age. The Alumni performers, Highland Square Ukes, the Western Reserve Community Band and Hudson School of Music students will be performing.



The 2019 season of the Hudson Gallery Hop continues on Friday, June 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The galleries will celebrate the coming of summer with the theme "Secret Gardens" by showing artwork inspired by nature and summer.



Galleries participating with artwork on display and for sale in the Hudson Gallery Hop include The Red Twig, 5202 Darrow Road; Standing Rock Gallery, 5194 Darrow Road; Fair Trade on Main, 134 N. Main S.; Uncommon Art, 178½ N. Main St. on the second floor; and Hudson Fine Art & Framing, 160 N. Main St. Plein Air artists will be painting at different locations during the Home and Garden Tour.



In addition, Leadership Hudson and First & Main Development are sponsoring Screen on the Green June 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. with "Mary Poppins Returns." Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the First & Main Green, 43 Village Way.



On June 15 there will be a Run for Rwanda, a 5K or 10K run or a 5K walk at Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course goes through neighboring Hudson Springs Park and helps to raise funds for a school in Rwanda, Africa through Friends of Rwandan Education, Northern Ohio. Dads can run for free.



The Farmers Market continues on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Gazebo Green.



Also on June 15, enjoy the free Historic Hudson Walking Tour from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning at Hudson Town Hall, 27 E. Main St.



On June 16, enjoy a concert by LaFlavour on the Green from 7 to 8 p.m. The concert is free, sponsored by the Hudson Bandstand Committee. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Hudson High School auditorium. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com.