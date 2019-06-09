Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Twinsburg —



Obstructing official business



Man ran from police: A Dooridge Drive man, 33, was charged with misdemeanor obstructing official business after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in his neighborhood late in the evening May 19. Police said that while looking for the man, an East Idlewood Drive resident reported the man was hiding from the police by laying down in a yard. Police said that after another East Idlewood resident reported the man rang her doorbell and told her someone was after him, they found him and he ran. After a foot chase the man gave up and was taken to Solon City Jail, where he was held on a 10 percent of $2,500 bond.



Disorderly conduct



Man was in argument: A Darrow Park Drive man, 34, was cited with disorderly conduct after police responded to a disturbance and determined that the man had gotten into an argument with a group of juveniles on Darrow Park near his home at about 8:50 p.m. May 18. No citations were reported against the juveniles.



Arrest warrants



Man taken to jail: Rocky River police reported May 18 that they had in custody a 23-year-old Maple Heights man wanted by Twinsburg police on a driving under suspension charge. The man was taken to Solon City Jail where he was held on a 10 percent of $5,000 bond.



Woman arrested during traffic stop: A Deerfield woman, 34, was arrested and turned over to Strongsville police on an arrest warrant after police stopped her vehicle for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 480 eastbound at about 12:15 a.m. May 17. Police said they also discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old Deerfield man, was wanted by Brooklyn police on a warrant, but at the request of Brooklyn police he was only informed of the warrant and released.



— Twinsburg Township —



Drug possession



Deputy smelled marijuana: A Cleveland man, 23, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession and a seat belt violation after a sheriff’s deputy saw the man fail to stop at a stop sign while turning off Ray Court, resulting in him cutting off another motorist on Hadden Road at about 8:20 a.m. May 21. The man handed over a small amount of suspected marijuana after the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle, said the sheriff’s office. The man was warned for the stop sign violation.



Marijuana found at business: An Enterprise Parkway business employee reported that while employees were moving equipment, they found a small plastic bag containing suspected marijuana May 14. The sheriff’s office said it took possession of the substance for disposal.



Receiving stolen property



Man bought stolen vehicle: After a sheriff’s deputy stopped a North Royalton man for an unspecified traffic violation on East Twinsburg Road at about 4:15 p.m. May 17, the sheriff’s office said, it was determined that the 2002 model pickup truck with an estimated value of $1,400 that the man was driving had been reported stolen in Cleveland. The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined the man had bought the vehicle without knowing it was stolen and he was not charged. The truck was towed and Cleveland police were notified, the sheriff’s office said.