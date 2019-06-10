HUDSON – Festival Days presents The Garden Club showcasing four homes and four gardens in the 2019 tour Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



In addition this weekend residents and visitors can enjoy the Garden Shop, the Ice Cream Social, The Hudson Gallery Hop, a movie with Screen on the Green, the Farmers Market, A Race for Rwanda, a Historic Hudson Walking Tour and a Concert on the Green.



Home and Garden Tour guests visit several homes and gardens around town as volunteer hosts and hostesses present facts of interest. Garden Club members have created floral arrangements with fresh material from local Hudson gardens to decorate rooms in each home.



Tour guests provide their own transportation between stops, parking at the curbside or nearby. The ticket/program includes a map and information about the featured homes and gardens.



Presale tickets with the complete program and map, will be sold via cash or check at Hudson's Acme Fresh Market and the Learned Owl Bookshop.



On Tour days tickets are $25 at the corner of Church Street and East Main on the Gazebo Green. Cash, check and credit card payments are accepted. Ticket vouchers and receipts may be exchanged for the Tour program/map only at the ticket tent on the Green and at the Garden Shop in the Middle School on Oviatt Street. Please note tickets are not sold and presale ticket vouchers are not exchanged at the individual Tour stops.



The Garden Shop, 77 N. Oviatt St. (Hudson Middle School) is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Tour. No ticket is required. Information about other community events is also available there. Art work from the Hudson Society of Artists will be on display and available for purchase in the area next to the Garden Shop.



Also at the Hudson Middle School is an afternoon tea from 2 to 5 p.m. on each day of the Tour with complimentary iced tea and homemade cookies included in the ticket price. Each table will have locally grown flowers in arrangements.



In 1947 the Hudson Garden Club sought a way to raise funds to replace the many trees lost to Dutch elm disease and decided to conduct the first tour, which was gardens only. Over the years the club expanded the tour to include both homes and gardens. The event is the cornerstone of Hudson Festival Days, a community-wide celebration highlighting the many activities available in the city. Over 1,250 people attend the tour each year.



Proceeds from the Tour fund the Garden Club’s annual scholarships, grants, school programs, mentoring workshops, tree planting in Hudson and community gardening projects. An all-volunteer effort, more than 500 men and women donating thousands of hours of their time in support.



Ice Cream Social



The Hudson League for Service sponsors the Ice Cream Social Friday, June 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be on the Green and in case of rain, moved to Hudson High School. Tickets can be purchased at the Learned Owl or at the Green.



Swenson’s Food Truck will be serving hamburgers and chicken nuggets. Returning fun favorites include the Dunk Tank, corn hole, smoke house, fire and EMS vehicles, Hudson mini-golf games, soccer, giant chess, face painting and lots of games and music for everyone of any age. The Alumni performers, Highland Square Ukes, the Western Reserve Community Band and Hudson School of Music students will be performing.



The first Hudson League for Service Ice Cream Social was held in 1947, and proceeds were used to to finance community projects that included teaching an art class at the high school, providing transportation for those who needed a ride, helping at the library by mending books and children’s story times, sponsoring a children’s theater and much more.



Art galleries featured Friday



The 2019 season of the Hudson Gallery Hop continues on Friday, June 14th, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The galleries will celebrate the coming of summer with the theme "Secret Gardens" by showing artwork inspired by nature and summer. The June Hop shines a spotlight on Harvest Home, the women’s division of Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron. Visitors who make a donation during the month of June can add a flower to the wall of studios and galleries. All proceeds benefit Harvest Home.



Galleries participating with artwork on display and for sale in the Hudson Gallery Hop include The Red Twig, 5202 Darrow Rd. will have paintings and sculpture by Katins Pastis Radwanski; Standing Rock Gallery, 5194 Darrow Rd., liven up your garden with garden art by their newest rock artist, Francis Metal Works of Minnesota; Fair Trade on Main, 134 N. Main St. welcomes Vickie Hoskins (Vibrant Visions) with artwork and painted flower pots; Uncommon Art, 178½ N. Main St. (2nd Floor) see bird paintings and teabag art of Dawn Gettig and whimsical flora and fauna paintings by Katie Scalmato; and Hudson Fine Art & Framing, 160 N. Main St. will display paintings by the artists participating in their Plein Air Festival. Plein Air artist will be painting at different locations during the Home and Garden Tours.



In addition Leadership Hudson and First & Main Development are sponsoring Screen on the Green June 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. with "Mary Poppins Returns." Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the First & Main Green, 43 Village Way.



Run, walk downtown Saturday



"Race for Rwanda," a 5k or 10K or a 5K walk at Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The course goes through neighboring Hudson Springs Park and helps to raise funds for a school in Rwanda, Africa through Friends of Rwandan Education, Northern Ohio. Dads can run for free.



Runners can register beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the race or ahead of time at https://runsignup.com/runforrwandahudson.



Race day support is provided by Western Reserve Racing and Vertical Runner and fathers race for free. The race has been organized by colleagues of Hudson resident Michael Silvestro, CEO of Northeast Ohio-based Flexjet, one of the world’s largest private jet travel providers.



Also on Saturday, June 15 enjoy the Historic Hudson Walking Tour from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning at Hudson Town Hall, 27 E. Main Street The free tour features the homes on Church Street, the history of lower College Street, the many moves of the police and fire department and the Old Church on the Green. If it rains, the tour will be postponed to a future date.



Reservations are not required but appreciated, by emailing destinationhudsono-hio@ gmail.com or calling the Visitor Center at 330-906-0642.



On June 16 enjoy a concert by LaFlavour on the Green from 7 to 8 p.m. The concert is free sponsored by the Hudson Bandstand Committee. In case of rain the concert will be at the Hudson High School auditorium. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com.