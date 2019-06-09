Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



No driver’s license



Immigration agency contacted: An Akron man, 51, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license after police stopped his vehicle for a marked lane violation on Route 8 southbound at about 10:15 p.m. May 26. The sheriff’s office said the man and a passenger, an Akron woman, only had Mexican identification cards on them and after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested they be held, they were taken to Summit County Jail.



Aggravated menacing



Man reports threat: An East Cleveland man, 37, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing after a Northfield Center man reported the East Cleveland man threatened to hit him in the head with a brick flower pot while they were at the township man’s home May 11. The East Cleveland man was taken to Summit County Jail.



Suspicion



Male was on woman’s property: A Leonard Avenue woman reported an unknown male walked through her backyard and approached her while she was on her front porch and then yelled at her and another man who was with her at around 10 p.m. May 8. The sheriff’s office said the male was gone when deputies arrived.



Unauthorized use of a vehicle



Man arrested on warrant: An Aurora woman, 49, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant issued for her arrest after a 55-year-old North Oakmont Drive man reported May 4 that the woman took his vehicle without permission. The sheriff’s office said they then arrested the man and turned him over to Macedonia police on an arrest warrant for driving under suspension.