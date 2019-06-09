Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Theft: Officers were called to a South Chillicothe Road store on May 29 after a report that a theft suspect fled with unspecified items. No value of the loss was given and officers could not locate the suspect.



Fraud: A Sycamore Lane woman reported May 30 that she was contacted by phone by someone claiming to be a computer technician, and he said her computer had been hacked. He requested that she purchase gift cards as payment for him to fix the problem. She sent the card information, but then realized it was a scam, so she contacted her financial institutions and credit card companies. No suspects have been identified.



A Lloyd Avenue woman reported June 4 that an unknown person made unauthorized purchases with her credit card in the amount of $1,021. She reported the fraud to her bank and canceled the card.



Trespassing: Officers were called to a Lena Drive business June 4 to check out a Tallmadge woman who allegedly was trespassing. Police said the woman went to her husband’s workplace and wrote graffiti on his vehicle. She was advised to stay off the property or she would be charged with criminal trespassing.



Warrant arrests: A Hilliary Lane man was arrested June 2 on an unspecified warrant and was taken to the Portage County Jail.



During a traffic stop May 30 on South Chillicothe Road, a Bedford woman was found to have two unspecified warrants from Lyndhurst. The woman was handed over to Lyndhurst authorities.



Juvenile antics: Officers were called May 30 to Sweet Grass Circle after a report that juveniles were ringing doorbells and running away. The group of boys was located and warned about being unruly.



Missing plate: An Aurora woman reported June 1 that her front license plate was missing or stolen. She was advised to visit a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to get new plates.



DUI citation: An Aurora man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence June 1 on Walden Drive at Ridgeway after he was stopped for swerving. He failed sobriety tests and had a 0.175 blood alcohol level.



Collisions: Officers were called to Aurora Commons on June 4 after a Chagrin Falls woman and Twinsburg woman backed out of parking spaces and collided. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the vehicles. Insurance information was exchanged.



A Bremerton, Wash., woman was cited for failing to yield May 18 after she turned left from a private drive on North Aurora Road and was struck by a Mantua woman’s vehicle who was traveling north. No injuries were reported.