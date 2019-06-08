HUDSON — The city planner said the bicycle riders who participated in a Bike-N-Brainstorm event on June 1 were "very excited" about the plans for more paved bike and hike trails.



"We had a great meeting," said city planner Nick Sugar "They gave us a lot of insight."



About 10 residents whom Sugar described as "very experienced" riders attended the Bike-N-Brainstorm event hosted by the city and Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) officials.



Sugar led the 7-mile trip in which he showed riders some areas where the city is working on building paved, multi-purpose trails along city roads. AMATS officials and police officers accompanied the riders. The ride traveled along the roadways’ bike lanes and Sugar noted that they mostly stayed away from busy streets.



Sugar said the contingent started at All-Around Cyclery at 46 Ravenna St., and then made three stops to hear him describe plans: Cascade Park on Lynn Drive; the Laurel Lake Retirement Community pavilion on Laurel Lake Drive; and the former site of the Hudson Public Power building at the corner of Morse Road and Owen Brown Street.



For the stop at Cascade Park, Sugar said he discussed the Veterans Trail project which the city is hoping to begin either this fall or next spring. The plan is to start the trail at the spot where the Summit County Metro Park Bike and Hike trail meets at the corner of Barlow and Terex roads. An 8-foot wide, paved trail would be extended along Barlow Road past Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course and then to Cascade Park.



"It’s just the first couple portions of the trail," said Sugar, who added this initial installation will cover about 2 miles. "[Veterans Trail is] going to extend all through town from the southwest corner to the northwest corner. It’s going to be quite an endeavor. It’s exciting that we’re starting it here."



At Laurel Lake, Sugar noted he told riders about a trail extension being built along Boston Mills Road and the plans for future connections in that area. With the Danbury and Pulte developments that were recently constructed, Sugar said, "There’s a lot more population there, so we kind of keyed in on that area."



Sugar said Danbury is installing a multi-purpose trail from its property to Boston Mills Park and added the city is working with Pulte "to kind of fill in the gaps from their development along Boston Mills Road." Officials hope to have a trail running from Pulte’s site to Lake Forest Drive in the next couple of years. He emphasized that this trail does not connect with the Veterans Trail project.



At the former site of the HPP building at Morse and Owen Brown, Sugar discussed how the city is hoping to eventually have the Veterans Trail project run through downtown. Sugar said there is no time table for that part of the plan, but noted it’s "a high priority."



Sugar added that city officials decided to install these multi-purpose trails off busier streets based on feedback they’ve received from residents.



Sugar said he and the other riders had a good discussion following their journey around the city. He noted riders want to see more dedicated multi-purpose trails off the main roads, and longer stretches of paths that are not interrupted by crosswalks. Sugar noted some of the plans that he described fit with the riders’ preferences.



"They don’t want to load their bike in their car and drive somewhere," said Sugar. "They’d like to [leave] their house and go on a ride."



Riders would like to see gravel and other debris cleaned off the bike lanes along the roads, and more "Share the Road" signage, according to Sugar.



Sugar praised the accommodations offered by All-Around Cyclery, which opened early for the event and also had employees who shared their feedback.



He noted the city last had a Bike-N-Brainstorm event in 2014; there is not another such event scheduled in Hudson this year, but Sugar said he would like to have another ride event in the future.



