AURORA — One major school improvement project is under way and another will begin shortly so they can be completed by the time the 2019-20 academic year rolls around.



Superintendent Pat Ciccantelli said last week new tennis courts are being built between Harmon School and Veterans Stadium, and a new air conditioning unit at the high school will be installed this summer.



"Work on the tennis courts is underway, with the project expected to be completed by late July," he said. "The courts will be available for the public to use after that, and the AHS girls tennis team can use them this fall."



The air conditioning unit — or "chiller" — work will begin soon and will be completed by the time the new academic year starts in August. Ciccantelli said there could be a short time this summer when the building will be without air conditioning.



The revamp of six tennis courts is being done by Nagle Athletic Surfaces of Syracuse, N.Y. at a cost of $317,053, with $100,000 of that pledged by the city. Building Integrated Services will replace the chiller at a cost of $286,000.



Both of the projects were bid through the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing program.



Ciccantelli had said earlier this year Nagle does most of the tennis court work, except fencing and concrete finishing. The old courts and fencing around them have been removed.



The high school girls and boys tennis teams have not used the courts for several years, instead renting facilities at Barrington and West Reserve Racquet and Fitness Club.



Treasurer Bill Volosin said rental fees for those facilities last school year was $9,612.



Ciccantelli said the new chiller at AHS will be a 300-ton unit. The existing unit was installed in 1996.