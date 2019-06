ATWATER



Property Renovation Group LLC, to Matthew P And Melody A Parkinson, 1430 Whittlesey Ave, $150,000



AURORA



Zingale Family Trust, to Of Jan O & Suzanne O D Trust, 1003 Arrowhead Trl, $321,900



Jennifer L Spape, to Ka Y Tze And Jamshid Mortahan, 237 Chelmsford Dr, $213,000



Breezy Point Lp, to Kerry L And Karen S Dechant, Club Dr, $138,600



Pete C And Sharon L Dressen, to Kimberly A Koenig-kadow And Brian E Koenig, 407 Meadowview Dr, $200,000



Jacqueline A Quinn, to John Dobies, 683 Sherwood Dr, $93,100



BRIMFIELD



Sandy Lake Properties LLC, to Steven S And Monica J Dunton, 2567 Buckeye Blvd, $36,000



Zacharia And Bethany L Oles, to Jacob M Heiligenberg And Alison D Sorber, 5275 Deer Trace Dr, $144,000



Jeffrey C And Lauren E Goodlet, to Justin And Erin Cramer, 3204 Hollybrook Ln, $260,000



Darrel M And Merri C Shyne, to Daniel B Young, 5369 Meadow Park Dr, $215,000



Edward Thur, to Jacob L Oconnell, 1197 Meadowview Rd, $137,000



CHARLESTOWN



Barbara A Sampson, to Ryan P And Cassandra L Weisel, 6190 Knapp Rd, $122,000



Bruce W And Joyce Mahaffey, to George K And Marcia Y Cunningham, 6390 Rock Spring Rd, $138,000



KENT



James M And Kathleen S Gosnell, to Elizabeth Dipaolo, 1378 Athena Dr, $96,500



Matthews Cynthia P Trust, to Gst Cynthia P M Trust, 131 Columbus St, $269,000



Bonnie Wilbur, to David G And Terri J Rasalan, 709 Main St, W, $125,000



Patrick M And Cynthia C Demarco, to Eric S And Cheryl A Daniels, 201 Majors Ln, $270,000



MANTUA TOWNSHIP



Janice Kondik, to Urbanski Jim J Jr Trust, Bowen Rd, $62,500



MOGADORE



Mary K Ott, to Anthony Bell, 3952 Eleanor St, $58,000



Diane M Wenum, to William F And Brenda F Pickering, 124 West Ave, $120,000



PALMYRA



Ramond Womer, to Jane A Womer, 9828 Williams Rd, $50,000



Denise G Mays, to Gregory H Broman, 9879 Minyoung Rd, $65,000



RAVENNA



Frank L Coates, to Emily J And Jeremie Grund, 415 Lawrence St, $125,000



Kandes Family Trust, to Harold A Kandes, 250 Lincoln St, $65,000



Dimauro Family Trust, to Arnold L And Kristine K Buehl, 406 Madison St, $122,000



Charles W And Pamela D Miller, to Ricky Melton, 431 Myrtle St, $51,000



ROOTSTOWN



Garrison L And Chrissy L Wollam, to Benjamin R And Holly M Wanchick, 4855 Forest Glen Trl, $292,000



Nvr Inc, to Kenneth A Bauman, 2668 Green Hl, $178,000



SHALERSVILLE



Midfirst Bk, to Gary W Little, 9312 Price Rd, $63,000



Lmv Properties LLC, to Belinda Ciani, 10228 Wellington Rd, $140,000



STREETSBORO



Marc E And Heather M Stephen, to Susan L And Adrienne M Jones, 762 Fawn Ct, $205,000



Richard M Sopcak, to Kathy Zimmerman, 2023 Summers Ave, $160,000



Brooks Eleanor M, to Joseph And Suzanne Dehoff, 185 Woodsdale Dr, $144,900