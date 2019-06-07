CUYAHOGA FALLS — Police said they closed a portion of Maplewood Street around a home in the 2600 block for a short time Thursday evening after they responded to a domestic incident and a man living there allegedly pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them.



According to Stow Municipal Court records, 29-year-old Steven A. Snowberger III is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing and domestic violence, all first-degree misdemeanors.



Police said they responded to a report at a little before 8 p.m. that a man assaulted a woman outside the home. According to a complaint filed with the court, Snowberger allegedly pulled the woman by the hair while she was attempting to leave and then tried to punch her after she got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle.



Police said that soon after they arrived, Snowberger opened a second-floor window of the home and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them. He then called 911 and allegedly made threats against officers outside the home, said police. Eventually, however, a police officer was able to negotiate with Snowberger and convince him to surrender without further incident.



Police Chief Jack Davis said no firearm was found. He said other residents in the area either remained in their homes or were not allowed to their homes until after Snowberger’s arrest.



"We obviously didn’t want anybody driving down the middle of the street during the middle of that," said Davis. "It was maybe shut down for a half hour."



According to court records, Snowberger pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Friday morning and is free on a personal bond. He is scheduled for a June 17 pretrial hearing and a July 11 trial, both before Judge Kim R. Hoover. An attorney for Snowberger could not immediately be identified.



