Motorists lined up outside the drive-thru and customers were packed inside the new Culver’s following the restaurant’s grand opening June 3 at 8142 Golden Link Boulevard in Macedonia.



Located just north of the Great Escape by Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, Culver’s is known for its ButterBurgers, hamburgers served on buttered, toasted buns. Co-owner Steve Skomski told the News Leader last year that integral to the selection of the site for the restaurant is the city’s plans to construct an access to the Golden Link shopping center from Route 8 near the restaurant, a project that is expected this year.



In addition to burgers, the restaurant’s menu includes fresh frozen custard, fish, chicken sandwiches, pot roast, shrimp and cheese curds. According to Culver’s website, the Culver family founded the chain in Wisconsin in 1949. There are more than 700 Culver’s restaurants, mostly franchises, in 25 states.



The Macedonia location is only the second Culver’s in Northeast Ohio, the first being in Avon. Skomski previously said he expected to hire about 70 employees.