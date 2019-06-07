TWINSBURG — "Wherever you go, go with all your heart."



This quote from Confucius was the motto for Twinsburg High School’s Class of 2019, which graduated June 2 at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron.



The class of 2019 "is full of very intelligent and talented individuals," with diverse talents, said Class President Jonathan Brooks.



"They have a bright future ahead of them," Brooks said. "Wherever we go, I know we will be successful and do a lot of things."



Brooks said he will attend the University of Chicago to study psychology, most likely on a pre-med track.



"Have faith in yourself," Brooks said. "Have faith in your abilities. Have confidence that what you are doing is the best for you."



This class earned more than $7.6 million in scholarship money, said Principal Laura Hebert, who became the school’s new principal at the beginning of this school year.



"The Class of 2019 has proven to be academically successful, athletically inclined, and artistically gifted," Hebert said. "Most importantly, this class is inclusive, kind, and welcoming — attributes that will serve them well in their post-secondary endeavors.



"I am proud to have served as their principal, if only for one year, and wish them well going forward. This generation will be lucky to have these students, our future alumni, as their doctors, lawyers, scientists, educators, philanthropists, etc."



Superintendent Kathryn Powers said she was "very proud of and inspired by the Class of 2019."



"It has been said that life is filled with crossroads, times in which the pathway of our life’s journeys meet," Powers said. "At these crossroads, we experience moments that mark life, moments when you realize that life takes interesting turns and time is divided into two parts, before the crossroad and after the crossroad.



"I am grateful for meeting our graduates at our crossroads along life’s journey," she added. "It is said that some people come into our lives and quickly go; some stay and make footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same. The Class of 2019, has personally impacted our school community in small and great ways. We are very thankful that our paths have crossed. Our graduates have added joy and inspiration to our Tiger family and we celebrate them as they prepare to commence, to take that next big step into their future.



"On behalf of our entire community, I congratulate our graduates and I challenge them to be the best that they can be because we are counting on the Class of 2019. We look forward to our life’s journeys crossing once again and at those times, we look forward to hearing about all of the successes that we are certain our graduates will achieve."



Other class officers included Jessica Rosenberg, vice president; Tyshanee Allison, treasurer; and Dana Khoncarly, secretary. The class colors were blue and white, and the class flower was the daffodil.



Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC