TALLMADGE — City Council will host a public hearing Thursday to solicit feedback on a proposal to extend the probationary period for civil service employees.



The current probationary period for a civil service employee is anywhere from two months to one year. Council is considering an amendment to the city’s civil service rules and regulations that would:



• make the probationary period for an employee hired for a civil service job one year unless it’s otherwise noted in the position posting; and



• allow the person hiring the employee to — with the approval of the civil service commission — extend the probationary period by three to six months.



Mayor Dave Kline noted this requested change came from the civil service commission.



"It’s a good change that allows the managers to be able request that [additional probationary time]," said Kline.



One benefit of the change, Kline said, would be to allow the service department supervisor to see how an employee performs the various jobs that must be done during the four different seasons. Other city department leaders would also like to have more time to evaluate the performance of their employees, the mayor added.



The other proposed change to the rules and regulations is requiring applicants to submit a $20 fee at the time they turn in their application. Currently, applicants are allowed to wait until the day of their civil service exam to pay the $20 fee, according to Kline.



Civil service employees are in the police, fire and service departments, as well as in a few other positions within city hall, according to Law Director Megan Raber.



The legislation is before council’s personnel committee. The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers, 46 North Ave.



