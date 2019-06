Road paving work in Silver Lake is scheduled to start on Friday, June 7, weather permitting.



The streets being paved are Hastings Road from Millboro to Silver Lake Boulevard, Landon Drive, Second Street, Vincent Road from the corporation line to Ivanhoe, South Oakhill Road and Silverview Drive (lakeside loop). The first step will be removing the top surface, according to the village’s Facebook page notice. Once this is completed, the second step will be the leveling course.