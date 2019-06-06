STOW – The city is working on the next phase of the Graham Road Improvement Project. Work began on May 28 and will be completed in early July, weather permitting.



The 1.44 mile area being repaved is from the railroad tracks in Silver Lake, east to Elm Road in Stow. Contractors will begin by milling the asphalt on Graham Road. Traffic will be restricted at times to one lane in each direction. Motorists should expect delays traveling through this area through early July.



When completed, Graham Road will be fully resurfaced. Additionally, all handicap ramps will be updated.



This project was made possible through a $700,000 Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) that the city of Stow and Silver Lake Village received from Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS). The overall project costs $1,041,260. The city of Stow’s and Sliver Lake Village’s share combined is $247,000.