CUYAHOGA FALLS — Police say they are investigating after at least 15 people reported their vehicles were entered, with thefts totaling in the thousands of dollars, while the vehicles were parked outside their homes in a neighborhood between Tallmadge and Bailey roads May 27 or 28.



"The cases involving the break in of cars around the Victoria Street area are still ongoing investigations and there are possible leads that we are working on," Police Sgt. Dan Randall said Wednesday.



According to police reports, the items taken totaled over $5,300 in value, with a partial list of stolen property including a purse, two wallets, at least one credit card, some electronics, a checkbook, two gift cards, sneakers, ear buds, a backpack, and a laser tape measure and more than $50 in change. Police said the purse, one wallet and the checkbook were found.



In some incidents, according to reports, vehicles were unlocked while in others, vehicles were either entered through unknown means or it was not specified whether the vehicles were unlocked or if there was forced entry.



Eight of the reports were of vehicles entered on Victoria, with one man reporting someone took a garage door opener from one vehicle and used it to get into his attached garage where another vehicle was entered.



The remaining incidents were scattered around neighboring roads, including Windsor and Searl streets, Highland Avenue and Tudor Court.



Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call the confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter Tip Line at 330-971-TIPS (8477) or contact Detective Malachi Hursh at 330-971-8334.



Randall said there are things people can do to reduce the chances of becoming a victim of these crimes.



"We suggest first and foremost lock your cars no matter how long or short of a time you'll be away from it," he said. "Try to park in a well lit area, if you've been shopping hide your bags under a seat or coat. And lastly, do not leave high value items in your car for any reason whatsoever."



