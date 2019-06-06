Robert Flecksteiner, a graduate of Rootstown High School, passed away in November 2016 while serving as a petty officer for the United States Navy.



Flecksteiner’s family was recently the recipients of an Honor and Remember Flag that recognizes individuals who have died as a result of serving in the United States military dating back to the founding of our nation.



Thomas J. Mitchell, Ohio chapter director of Honor and Remember Inc. presented the flag emblazoned with Robert Flecksteiner’s name to the petty officer’s family in front of extended family members and friends at the Flecksteiner home in Rootstown.



The flag was originally created to be accepted and recognized as a permanent symbol of remembrance to fly in visual appreciation for all fallen military service members and their families.



Honoring the selfless sacrifice of individuals, the flag includes a red field representing the blood spilled by men and women in the military, a white border for the purity of sacrifice, a blue star signifying active military in combat and a gold star that signifies the ultimate sacrifice of our men and women in active military service who will not return home.



Robert Flecksteiner’s parents, Rob and Jennifer Flecksteiner of Rootstown and Flecksteiner’s brother, Alex Flecksteiner, accepted the flag and raised it on the flagpole in front of their home in Rootstown.



It was an emotional day for the family and friends of the Flecksteiners. Presented on Mother’s Day, it was a reminder of the life Robert Flecksteiner had lived and his service to the nation including earning the Navy Battle "E" Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Pistol Marksman Ribbon. Flecksteiner qualified in Deck Watches Damage Control and Maintenance and Material Management.



Anyone interested in finding out more about Honor and Remember and supporting the organization may log onto OH.HonorandRemember.org or email ohchapter@HonorandRemember.org.



———



Have you been looking forward to strawberry season?



On Saturday, the Rootstown First Congregational Church will host the annual Strawberry Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Tallmadge Road.



The menu includes sloppy joes, hot dogs, chili dogs and everything strawberry including pie, shortcake, ice cream with strawberries and chocolate dipped strawberries.



Other activities include a Chinese Auction of gift baskets and gift cards. Children will enjoy playing games available.



In case of rain the festival will be moved indoors.



———



The Rootstown High School graduating class of 974 will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their graduation with a class reunion on Aug. 3 at the English Pub in Ravenna.



Any class members wanting to attend should contact Debbie Hinzman Friend at 330-297-0002.



———



Congratulations to the Rootstown High School Class of 2019. The entire community wishes you the best as you continue to the bright futures awaiting you.



—



Contact Susan Jenior at golffam2@gmail.com or 330-206-9083.