Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Theft



Generator stolen at business: The owner of a business in Geneva Avenue’s 300 block reported June 3 that someone took an approximately $1,850 generator that was bolted to the front of a trailer while the trailer was in the business’ parking lot since the day before.



Criminal damaging



Vehicle window punched: A Willoughby man reported someone smashed his vehicle’s front passenger window while the vehicle was parked outside a business in West Avenue’s 200 block during the evening June 2. Police said security video showed an unidentified person walking up the the vehicle, punching the window, then entering the vehicle before leaving in a car. Police said they were unable to get the car’s license plate number from the vehicle due to blurriness. Police said the damage was estimated at $500, but the man said nothing was taken from the vehicle.



Bumper damaged: A woman reported someone damaged her vehicle’s rear bumper while it was parked outside her home May 28 or 29. Police said the damage was estimated at $200.



Identity fraud



Credit cards applied for: An Eastwood Avenue man reported June 1 that someone changed his mailing address through his bank, transferred his cell phone number to another phone with a different carrier, then used the phone number to apply for several credit cards. The man said that because of fraud alerts he already had in place, the applications were denied and police said it did not appear the man suffered any financial loss.