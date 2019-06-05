Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Munroe Falls —



Suspicious person



Man reported naked in park: A woman reported to police and Summit Metro Parks rangers that a naked man ran past her carrying clothing while she was walking on Indian Springs Trail near Heron Pond in Munroe Falls Metro Park during the morning June 2. The woman described the man as white, about 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and with shaggy blond hair. The woman said she also thought she saw a woman laying in the woods near the trail, but she was unsure and it could have been the man putting his clothing back on. Police and rangers said they searched the area, but were unable to find the man, a woman, or any clothing, though they did find a pair of sunglasses. Rangers said a jogger reported seeing a man matching the woman’s description, but fully clothed, running down stairs from the trail to a parking lot.



Drug possession



Man ran from police: Police said that a Cuyahoga Falls man, 42, with warrants out for his arrest was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of falsification, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia possession after they arrested him in a Northmoreland Avenue store’s parking lot at about 9 p.m. May 30. Police said the man provided a false Social Security number and ran from them, but they were able to catch him. He was found in possession of an unidentified white crystal substance and a short straw allegedly used for drugs, said police. He was taken to jail.



— Stow —



Traffic accident



Man injured in scooter crash: An Englewood Drive man reported that he fell from his motor scooter while making a left turn onto Louis A. Dirker Jr. Boulevard from Graham Road at about 12:40 p.m. June 3. Police said EMS treated the man for a scrape on his chin and his wife picked him up. Police said that at the time of the accident, the man drove over gravel and a change in the height of the pavement due to road work in the area.



Theft



Trailer and plow pumps stolen: A Stow man reported discovering May 23 that someone stole a trailer and five snow plow pumps totaling about $6,500 in value from a property in McCauley Road’s 800 block since the beginning of February. The man said the pumps were cut off vehicles stored on the property.



Sticker taken from plate: A Randolph man reported May 21 that someone took the registration sticker off his vehicle’s license plate while the vehicle was parked outside a home in Hibbard Drive’s 1300 block during the previous five days.



Car light assembly parts taken: A woman reported someone took the trim and backing off one of her car’s front fog lights while the car was parked outside her home in Echo Valley Drive’s 2300 block between May 18 and 20. Police said the items totaled about $75 in value.



Money stolen at high school: A Stow woman reported someone took $200 from her purse while it was in a work locker at Stow-Munroe Falls High School in the morning May 13.



Criminal damaging



Van window smashed: A man reported May 22 that someone smashed his van’s rear window while the van was parked in the street in front of his home in Bayside Lake Boulevard’s 4900 block during the night. A police report did not include a damage estimate. Police said nothing was reported missing from the van.



Mailbox locks filled with epoxy: The property manager for an condominium complex reported May 21 that someone damaged the locks on six mailboxes in Lillian Road’s 1800 block by pouring an epoxy material into the them since the evening before. A police report did not include a damage estimate.