HUDSON — This year’s Hudson Days Ice Cream Social will be in a slightly different location.



The event will take place June 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gazebo Green instead of the Clocktower Green, said Hudson communications manager Jody Roberts. The Gazebo Green area is about "20 feet" from the Clocktower Green with Church Street running between each site, according to Roberts.



She added the event organizers will also use Park Lane on the other side of Main Street (Route 91).



Roberts said the city will be doing renovation and maintenance work on the Clocktower Green, including re-seeding of the site and some work around the edges of the site. The task will cost about $2,000 to $3,000, said Roberts.



City officials have asked organizers of the ice cream social, farmers market and other events to stay off the Clocktower Green "for at least the beginning of the season to let the grass settle."



"There’s been some wear and tear on the [Clocktower] Green, so we want to make sure we give it a bit of a rest to allow the new grass to grow," stated Roberts.



The ice cream social is sponsored by the Hudson League for Service.