Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Suspicions



Bag found at corner: Police said that after they responded to a report of a suspicious bag at the corner of routes 91 and 303 during the late morning June 3, they found it only contained a soccer ball, a sweatshirt and an insulated beverage container. Police said they left the bag there in case the owner returned for it, but later took it and put it into storage after police dispatch reported they were getting numerous phone calls about it.



Males going through trash cans: Police said that after they responded to a report that two unknown males in a pickup truck were going through trash cans outside Silverberry Lane homes at around 12:50 a.m. May 30, they searched the area, but were unable to find the males or truck.



Traffic complaint



Woman was panhandling: Police said they responded to a report of a woman walking into traffic leaving a West Streetsboro Street store’s parking lot during the morning May 31 and the woman told them she was panhandling and only walking into traffic when people offered her money. Police said they told the woman to be more careful.



Counterfeiting



Purchase attempt made: A Darrow Road store employee reported an unidentified person tried to purchase merchandise using six counterfeit $20 bills on May 30.



Trespassing



Juveniles found at school: Police said that after a man reported hearing screaming coming from Evamere Elementary School off North Hayden Parkway, they found two juveniles on the property. Police said the juveniles were warned about trespassing.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.