CUYAHOGA FALLS — With the first phase of the project in the books, local and state leaders said the $5.9 million reconstruction of a stretch of Howe Avenue is progressing smoothly and on schedule.



"So far, so good," said Justin Chesnic, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Transportation.



"Everything’s right on schedule — going well."



Akron-based Kenmore Construction is replacing the current concrete roadway with asphalt, Chesnic said.



"We're pleased with the progress of the project," said Cuyahoga Falls City Engineer Tony Demasi. "Everything's running smoothly."



From late April through early June, Howe Avenue between Main Street and just east of state Route 8 was closed for intersection upgrades, according to www.howeavenue.com. The Route 8 southbound entrance from Howe and the Route 8 northbound exit ramp to Howe were also closed during this period time.



Chesnic noted the project switched from Phase One to Phase Two on Sunday evening.



In the second phase, eastbound Howe Avenue between Main Street and Buchholzer Boulevard will be closed for pavement replacement through late October, according to information posted on www.howeavenue.com. Motorists will be able to access businesses along Howe Avenue by using the frontage streets that are behind those buildings.



Vehicles traveling eastbound on Howe Avenue will be detoured south on to Home Avenue, then east on Independence Avenue and then north on Buchholzer. Westbound Howe Avenue will remain open to traffic while this work is being done; it will remain in its current location for the first half of the phase and then shift to the south side of the road.



After this work is completed in late October, further construction work will be put on hold until May of 2020.



Chesnic encouraged motorists to take their time as they drive through the detours and the work zone.



"As they get used to it, they should be able to navigate through it pretty quickly," added Chesnic.



Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis said he was "glad" the Route 8 entrance and exit ramps at Howe had been reopened, and noted those ramp closures had led to an increased amount of traffic on Broad Boulevard.



The Route 8 ramps reopening at Howe Avenue "should alleviate some of that Broad Boulevard [traffic]," said Davis. "[The project] really hasn’t caused us a big headache."



Davis said Howe Avenue has always been a "heavily patrolled area," and noted his officers are aware that they need to take alternative routes to get to their destination, particularly when they’re responding to a call for service.



"I think they’re trying to maybe hang out there [at Howe Avenue] a little bit more, especially during the prime hours," said Davis.



Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams said the project so far "hasn’t affected us at all ... At this point, it hasn’t changed anything for us."



Before the project began, Williams had said he was taking a "wait and see" approach on whether added patrols would be needed in the city. Thus far, Williams said he did not feel any more patrolling was needed.



Looking ahead, Williams said he anticipates an impact on traffic flow for people exiting Route 8 at Howe to go to the Summit County Fair in late July.



"We’re just going to have to wait and see how they manage it and how it impacts us," said Williams. "So we’re still in that ‘wait and see’ mode."



How bus routes affected



About 70 bus riders per day will be affected by the latest detour routes established in connection with project. Four different Metro Regional Transit Authority bus routes will be impacted by the Howe Avenue work. These detours will be in effect until late October:



Route #7 inbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home Avenue, left on Howe Avenue to Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, continue inbound.



Route #7 outbound: Howe, right on Home, left on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #34 inbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, left on Home, continue inbound.



Route #34 outbound: Home, right on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #51, #53 inbound: Howe, right on Home, left on Independence Avenue, to Independence Turnaround.



Route #51 outbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home, left on Howe, to state Route 8.



Route #53 outbound: Independence Turnaround, left on Independence Avenue, right on Home, to Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.



Claire Merrick, senior communications specialist for Metro RTA, said that for routes 7 and 34, "outbound" refers to a bus traveling to the Independence Turnaround and "inbound" refers to a bus going to the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center. Meanwhile, for routes 51 and 53, "outbound" refers to a bus heading to Stow (51) or Portage Trail/Graham Road (53) and "inbound" refers to a bus traveling to the Independence Turnaround.



Merrick added that once the second phase of the project is finished this fall, normal bus routes will resume until spring of 2020.



Riders can use Metro’s free Howe Avenue shuttle to journey to the businesses along Howe. The shuttle can be accessed from the Independence Turnaround, as well as existing stops on Home between Independence and Howe avenues, and temporary stops near Denny’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Longhorn Steakhouse and O’Charley’s, according to Merrick.



Merrick said anyone using Metro’s SCAT service in this area may face delays, but added, "we’re unable to predict exactly what those might be since it will depend on travel patterns and the fact that each SCAT trip is unique."



