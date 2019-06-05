The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flash flood warning for Portage and Summit counties.



A flood warning was issued for southern Portage and Summit counties.



Motorists should use caution while driving as some streets may have water on them. Route 59 between Stow and Kent was flooded on Wednesday.



The Portage County Engineer’s Office and the Kent Police Department both said there had been no closures they knew of. The Kent Police Department said they would post anything that would be closed on their Facebook pages.



The flash flood warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.



The National Weather Service said locations that may experience flooding include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Ravenna, Vermilion,Chardon, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake.



All of northern Ohio is currently experiencing thunderstorms, tornadoes or flooding, according to the weather service.



Check back for updates.