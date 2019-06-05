CUYAHOGA FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the city until 10:30 p.m.



The city’s police and service departments said they did not have any information about specific locations of flooding. According to Facebook posts, people reported seeing flooding on Broad Boulevard between Fourth Street and State Road, around Norma Street and Silver Lake Avenue, around Blossom Music Center, on Front Street, at the Bailey Road and Kathron Avenue intersection, and Bailey Road between Tyler and Fillmore avenues.



Regionally, the National Weather Service said locations that may experience flooding include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Ravenna, Vermilion,Chardon, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake.



All of northern Ohio is currently experiencing thunderstorms, tornadoes or flooding, according to the weather service.



