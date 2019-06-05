DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal workers are in Ohio and ready to begin assessing the damage left behind by tornadoes that swept through 10 counties last week.



Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed and many more were damaged during the outbreak that saw at least 18 tornadoes touch down in western Ohio.



Crews will begin looking at the damage Wednesday in Montgomery, Greene, Auglaize, Hocking, Mercer and Pickaway counties.



They’ll also spend time this week in Darke, Miami, Muskingum and Perry counties.



The survey crews will tallying up the damage to determine if Ohio qualifies for federal disaster assistance.



That could include low-interest loans and grants.



The strongest of the tornadoes that began on Memorial Day evening had 170 mph winds.