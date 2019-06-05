CUYAHOGA FALLS — Thirteen teachers face possible elimination, pending a vote by the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education, pending an expected vote at tonight’s school board meeting.



The teachers facing layoffs include High School Credit Recovery faculty member Joe Caruso; High School Social Studies teacher Vincent Colotto; Intervention Specialist at Richardson Elementary School John Coundourides; Lincoln Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Carlene Fliss; Roberts Middle School Language Arts teacher Jonathan Hadinger; Lincoln Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Carie Hartsoe; Preston Elementary School second-grade teacher Jacqueline Krysh; high school science teacher Brooke Larsen; high school social studies teacher Lillian Meyer; DeWitt Elementary first grade teacher Nicole Pontius; Richardson Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Venus Rehs; high school math teacher Stephanie Sigman; and high school math teacher Amber Taylor.



The callback process has already started due to retirements and staff leaving, said Ellen McClure, director of human resources.



This is not the first time the district has faced staff cuts. In 2017, more than 20 teachers were laid off to cut about $2 million from the 2017-18 budget; they were all called back through other staff retiring or otherwise leaving the district, McClure said in a discussion before the meeting. The longest anyone stayed on the callback list was one year.



"We are always super hopeful this will continue," McClure said.



Earlier this year, the school board approved a contract with the Cuyahoga Falls Education Association, which included no base pay increase for the 2019-20 school year. The school board voted 2-2 in January on contract extension proposals for the CFEA and the district’s other two unions, the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 111 and Service Employees International Union, Local 1. However, because the teachers’ contract had been signed prior to the vote — which failed to reject the contract — it went into effect, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols, who announced the determination at the end of March. Similar extension agreements were not approved with the other two unions because they had not been signed before the vote.



The school board is expected to vote on both contract extensions at tonight’s meeting.



According to the contract language for both the OAPSE and SEIU extensions, the agreement would be for one year, from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2020. The hourly wage rate schedule will not change, but eligible employees will receive wage step raises.



