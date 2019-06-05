Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Receiving stolen property



Man found in stolen car: Police said a 30-year-old High Street man was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor drug abuse instruments possession after they found him on Prange Drive at about 2:30 a.m. sitting in a 2005 model car that a neighbor of the man’s had reported was stolen from her home during the early afternoon the day before.



The woman reported that at the time of the car’s theft, someone had also broken into her home through the back door by throwing a brick threw a window and stole a television set and a prescription pain medication of unspecified values and $10 in cash. Police said they found a hypodermic needle in the man’s possession. He was taken to Summit County Jail and the woman came to the scene and took her car, said police.



Aggravated menacing



Chainsaw threat reported: An Akron man, 35, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and theft after a Cuyahoga Falls man reported the Akron man took his glasses and threatened to assault him with a chainsaw while they were at a 19th Street home during the late morning May 31. Police said there was an unbiased witness to the incident.



Criminal damaging



Vehicle scratched: A Sackett Drive woman reported May 30 that someone made several scratches on her vehicle while the vehicle was parked in her driveway since the evening before. Police said the damage was estimated at $200.



Bush killed: A Hanover Street woman reported that an unidentified person could be seen on video pouring a substance onto a bush at the side of her home two nights earlier that subsequently killed the bush.



Vehicle trespass



Items moved around: A Streetsboro woman reported May 30 that someone entered her mother’s vehicle and moved items around, but did not take anything, while the vehicle was parked outside her mother’s Graham Road home in May. The woman said the vehicle may have been unlocked and a window was partially rolled down.



Disorderly conduct



Police see man urinating: Police said a 24th Street man, 30, was cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police they responded to a report the man was intoxicated at a restaurant at State Road and Portage Trail and saw him urinating in the restaurant’s parking lot during the early evening May 30. The man was released to a friend.



Drug possession



Police officer kicked: A 35-year-old Center Avenue woman was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content test refusal, drug possession and marked lanes after police stopped her vehicle on Germaine Street at about 4 p.m. May 29. Police said the woman first walked away, then when they were arresting her, pulled away and kicked a police officer in the leg. Police said they found the woman in possession of suspected meth and marijuana. She was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.



Theft



Parts taken from car: A State Road business owner reported May 28 that someone took a tire, tire rim, lug nuts and a sensor wire totaling about $550 in value from a car owned by the business while it was parked outside the business. Police said the theft could be seen on security video taking place at about 6 a.m. May 26.



Car stolen from home: An Akron man reported someone stole his 2008 model car with a value estimated at $5,000 while it was parked outside a Second Street home during the night May 27.



Criminal mischief



Phone kicked: An Akron woman, 25, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after a Cuyahoga Falls woman reported the Akron woman took her phone of unspecified value and broke it by kicking it while they were in a Howe Avenue store’s parking lot during the early evening May 29.