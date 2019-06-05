Bee Blitz at Barkcamp State Park



Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a Bee Blitz at Barkcamp State Park on June 20 to celebrate National Pollinator Week. The Blitz will be held at the Overlook Area from 3 to 6 p.m.



Bring your camera, family and friends as we search for and take snap shots of some of the world’s most amazing creatures….POLLINATORS! Nature lovers and concerned citizens alike are all invited to join. We will have experts on hand to help identify the bees, butterflies and flowers that we see as we survey the area for various species. We will also have a discussion about how to create a pollinator habitat at your own home.



This program is free and open to the public. A rain date is set for June 27. If you are interested in attending this event, contact Belmont SWCD at 740-526-0027 or let us know on Facebook.