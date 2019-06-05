Rachel Markle of Aurora has been named Ohio Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Month.



Markle is a golfer at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, where she majors in economics and finance.



She is a Mount Union presidential scholar, president of her Alpha Chi Omega sorority chapter, president of Alpha Lambda Delta honor society and treasurer of the Delta Mu Delta honor society and the campus Enacts civic engagement group.



She has been part of three conference championship golf teams while playing in each of the last three NCAA Championships.