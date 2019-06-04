TWINSBURG — EMS took a 68-year-old Twinsburg man to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg for evaluation of possible injuries after his vehicle went off Route 91 at Ethan’s Drive and struck a telephone pole at a little before 4 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Police Chief Bob Gonsiewski.



Gonsiewski said the man reported that before the crash, he felt dizzy and may have "blacked out."



"It may have been a medical issue," said Gonsiewski.



He said the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy and he was unsure whether the road was closed, but if it was, it was not closed for very long.



Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.