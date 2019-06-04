Norene Jones will serve as the Survivor Ambassador for the 2019 Relay For Life (RFL) of Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson (SMFH). This year’s Relay event will be held on June 8 at the Stow-Glen Retirement Village, 4285 Kent Road, Stow. The event will run from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.



Norene was diagnosed in 1982 with pseudomyxoma peritonei with a reoccurrence in 1985. This is a rare type of cancer that usually begins as a growth on the appendix, bowel, ovary or bladder. After her second occurrence, Norene entered into a clinical trial at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, where she spent the next year traveling weekly for treatments. The clinical trial involved infusions of interferon—an immunotherapy approach — instead of traditional chemotherapy. She firmly believes that without this experience, she would not be here today.



Norene is grateful for her treatment and works tirelessly, along with her husband Ron, to "pay it forward" to the American Cancer Society through Relay For Life. She currently serves as the chairperson of the sponsorship committee and is co-captain for The Mighty Ducks Relay team. Norene also served as co-chair for the Relay Event from 2010-12. Her husband, Ron, is the entertainment chair and has served as the emcee of the event for many years.



As the Survivor Ambassador, Norene and her family will lead the celebratory Survivor’s lap at 10:00 a.m. to kick off the event. Anyone who has ever received a cancer diagnosis is invited to participate in this lap as they are able. As survivors walk the track, other attendees will cheer them on as a sign of support and encouragement. The entire day will be filled with food, fun activities and entertainment. The day concludes with a moving luminaria ceremony remembering those we have lost to cancer.



If you have been touched by cancer—as a caregiver, survivor, friend, family member or interested community resident—and would like to help put an end to this devastating disease, come to this free community event on June 8. Show your support for an hour or for the entire day. Contact Jared Brauer at jared.brauer@cancer.org or go to www.relayforlife/?stowhudson for more information.