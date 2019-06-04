MACEDONIA — City Council recently approved amendments to codified ordinances dealing with medical marijuana dispensaries.

The changes add dispensaries to a list of medical marijuana-related businesses that will be allowed to operate in the city. Regulations in Chapter 797 of the codified ordinances already apply to cultivators and processors.

Officials said although there have not been any formal proposals to establish such businesses, they want to have regulations in place in case of future proposals.

The regulations cover such areas as local licensing and application requirements, locations of the facilities, fees, persons prohibited as licensees, transfer of ownership, revocation of licenses, visibility of activities and penalties.

Dispensaries are not permitted in any residential zoning district or any building that contains a residential dwelling.

They cannot be located within 500 feet of the boundaries of a property where a school, church, library, public playground, public park, child care business or alcohol/drug rehabilitation facility is located.

In March, Council OK’d a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of dispensary permits until the regulations were finalized. The moratorium ended with the recent passage of the amendments.

Also at its May 23 meeting, Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission for the Valley View Road reconstruction project.

Mayor Nick Molnar said the city has obtained a 90 percent loan at zero percent interest from the Ohio Public Works Commission. The city will pay $100,000 upfront, and pay back the $897,306 loan over 20 years.

Bids are being sought for the work, which is scheduled to start in late summer or early fall. The cost estimate is around $1 million, and the project is separate from this year’s road repaving program.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti has said the Valley View stretch between Twinsburg Road and the Hudson border will not be done at this time because it is in better shape than the northern portion and traffic volume is lower.

OTHER MATTERS

Council authorized the donation of two Stryker EMS-Pro cots to the Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Patrol. They are no longer needed by the fire department. Jason Roberts from the ski patrol thanked the city.

In other fire department matters, Council authorized getting rid of several pieces of old EMS equipment, and Molnar swore in Brian Ripley as permanent fire chief.

Council waived the requirement for construction of sidewalks and confirmed the planning commission’s conditional use certificate for Phase III of the Spruce Hill Crossing planned unit development.

Molnar read two proclamations — one recognizing the 50th anniversary of the ProQuip firm on East Highland Road and one designating May 19-25 as Emergency Medical Services Week.

ProQuip began operating in the city in 1969, and produces standard and custom mixing equipment, including industrial tank agitators.

Finance Director John Veres reported 408 income tax refund checks totaling slightly more than $102,000 have been distributed so far. The deadline to apply for this year’s refunds is July 15.

Councilwoman Jessica Brandt reminded area residents that the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be on display June 13-16 at Northfield VFW Post 6768 on Olde Eight Road.

Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.