SILVER LAKE — The village will have its first summer concert at the gazebo along Silver Lake Boulevard June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.



The performers will be Jill Rango and the Jillettes. Food will be provided by Funky Truckeria.



Mayor Bernie Hovey said Rango is a Silver Lake resident. He added concerts will take place on the second of each month in June, July and August.