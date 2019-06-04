Monday



GUERNSEY



Guernsey County Children Services board, 1 p.m., Children Services Complex, 274 Highland Ave., Cambridge.



Guernsey County Right to Life, 7 p.m., The Salvation Army, Cambridge.



Kiwanis Club of Cambridge board meeting, noon, Mr. Lee's, Cambridge.



Diabetic support group, 6 p.m., Community HealthLink, Clark Street, Cambridge. For information, call 740-435-2888.



Fairview Village Council, 7 p.m., Village Council Meeting Room.



Cumberland Village Council, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Village Hall.



Countryview Assisted Living Auxiliary, 5 p.m., Countryview Assisted Living Center, Lore City. Those interested in joining are welcome to attend.



B&B Investment Club, 7 p.m., Colonel Taylor Inn, 633 Upland Road, Cambridge. For information call Jim Irvin, 740-432-7802.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Craft group, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Guernsey County commissioners, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., commissioners' office, Cambridge.



Cambridge Lions Club, noon, Mr. Lee's Restaurant, banquet room, lower level. Cambridge.



Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., Cambridge. Call 740-432-3338.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Discussion meeting.



TOPS Club 1533, weigh in at 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge. New and old members are welcome. For information call, 740-489-5367 or 740-489-5790.



Arthritis exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For information call 740-439-6681.



Game Day Monday, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Walk-in immunizations clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department, 326 Highland Ave., Cambridge, For information, call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262 or 7247.



NOBLE



Caldwell Honors for Students board, 5:30 p.m., Caldwell High School. School personnel, parents and community members interested in recognizing and rewarding academic achievement are invited.



Shenandoah Band Boosters, 7 p.m., high school library, Sarahsville. All band parents and boosters encouraged to attend.



Noble County commissioners, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.



MUSKINGUM



Board of Directors of the Ohio School Benefits Cooperative, 9 a.m., Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.



Friendship VII Chapter of Sweet Adelines International chorus practice, 7 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. Guests and new members welcome. For information, contact Bonnie Bean, 740-297-6648.



Nar-Anon, family support group of Zanesville, 7 p.m., 561 Pine St., Zanesville.