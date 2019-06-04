The 82nd Annual John Esque Memorial Akron Area Soap Box Derby is Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. at Derby Downs next to the Akron Fulton International Airport. There will be about 50 youngsters racing. There will be three divisions: stock, super stock and masters, and the winner of each division will be crowned at about 2 p.m.



The winners in Saturday’s race will represent Akron in the FirstEnergy 82nd All-American Soap Box Derby on July 20.



Saturday’s race is free and there will be concessions.The contestants come from Summit, Stark and Medina counties and are 7 to 20 years old.