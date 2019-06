SUMMIT COUNTY — The offices of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and Sheriff Steve Barry will present a senior job fair at the Tallmadge Community Center, 80 Community Road in Tallmadge, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.



The fair will include a crime safety awareness presentation, a senior self defense class, and senior service provider booths.



A free lunch will be served and there will be giveaways and door prizes. To RSVP, call Lucy Bibbee at 330-701-7667.