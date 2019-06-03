AURORA — Visitors to VFW Post 2629 on Route 43 across from Geauga Lake may have been somewhat startled to find a huge sinkhole in the corner of the parking lot.



Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin informed City Council at its May 28 meeting that the about 8-by-12-foot hole developed over the Memorial Day weekend, and was caused by a stormwater pipe which disintegrated.



The hole is in the southwest corner of the parking lot where Orchard Avenue intersects with East Boulevard.



"The problem seems to be in the area of a manhole in the lot to the catch basin further west, a distance of about 120 feet," the mayor said. "We had two contractors come out to give us estimates for repairs," but as of May 31, the city did not have them yet.



"We hope to get the work done quickly. We do not expect Route 43 to be impacted. However, the parking lot probably will have to be excavated and then repaired."



Service Director Harry Stark said it is believed the corrugated pipe was placed in the ground in the early 1940s, and runs from Geauga Lake under Route 43, through the VFW parking lot and across Orchard Avenue and East Boulevard into a creek.



"We believe the pipe was put there during that time because we found a glass bleach bottle in the hole with ‘1940’ stamped on it," said Stark. "The bottle was intact."



Stark said city service workers stabilized the hole by placing steel plates over it and barricades around it. "We dug down about 10 feet, but we believe the pipe is about 25 feet underground, and that’s beyond our capability of reaching it," he said.



Once a contractor is obtained to fix the problem on a short-term basis, Stark said the city will attempt to analyze the condition of the pipe on either side of the hole, and see if a long-term repair is necessary.



"We believe debris is getting into the pipe and is not allowing water to flow through, thus increasing the possibility of further collapses," he said. "Right now, we can’t even video the line because it is full of water."



As a 70-year resident of the Geauga Lake area, Ward 1 Councilman Jim Vaca said he has always been afraid of what could happen with the old lines through the neighborhood.



"This could turn out to be a major project, and I don’t relish the thought of taking it on," he said. "If we have to spend a lot of money, I hope we can find some grant funding. Unless we can tunnel under Route 43, the road might have to be torn up for a while."



