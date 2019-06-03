Nordonia’s Grace Coghill came close to standing on the podium and earning All-Ohio honors after her performance in the pole vault at the girls Division I State Track and Field Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus. The meet concluded Saturday.



The Nordonia senior vaulted 11 feet, 6 inches, tying a personal best. Coghill finished 11th in the Division I girls pole vault. Although Coghill finished with the same height as Austintown-Fitch’s Madison Skelly and Brunswick’s Angelina Lotask, who tied for eighth place, she had to settle for 11th place by virtue of needing more attempts to clear the height.



"Grace was probably one more height away from making the top eight," Knights head coach Scott Barwidi said. "I think she had a pretty good day. She was such a solid competitor for us all year. It’s going to hurt losing her to graduation. It will be tough to replace her."



Greenville’s Riley Hunt won the girls pole vault, setting a new Division I, state meet and Owens Stadium record by clearing 13-feet-7.



"Hopefully, we can get another kid who is close to as good as she was over the past four years," Barwidi said. "She competed really well and was an extremely coachable kid. She worked at the vault all the time year-round and even belonged to a vault club.



"Grace was an excellent kid who would do anything that we would ask her to do. This season, she took on more and more events for our team with long jumping and also being the anchor on our 400 relay. And she did it with a smile and enjoyed it. She just loved to compete with the other teams and measure herself against them."



In the boys state meet, Nordonia junior Dominick Stockle finished 16th in the long jump with a leap of 20-feet-5.25.



"Dominick no doubt walked away disappointed because he did not have his best day. That just showed how much he cared and how much it meant to him," said Barwidi, also the boys head coach. "The environment at the state meet can be so overwhelming with all the people there and the pressure. I think it was an extremely valuable experience for Dominick because sometimes it takes being there and seeing what it’s all about one year, and the next year you’ve been there and done that.



"He’s got an opportunity next year to go there and make some noise. We’re excited to see what he can do."



Sophomore Jonathan Banks placed 16th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.38 seconds.



"Jonathan had been to the state meet to watch his sister compete, but it’s a little bit different being there as a competitor," Barwidi said. "This is going to be a huge, huge learning step for him.



"There are not a lot of sophomores who make it to the state meet in the 400. That’s usually a man’s race. Usually you see a lot of juniors and seniors there in that event because that’s a tough race to compete in. I think his experience at the state meet this year is going to pay dividends for him next year and his senior year as he grows and becomes stronger, bigger and physically more mature. We’re excited to see where he can go."