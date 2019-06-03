TWINSBURG — A fifth ballfield will be constructed at Liberty Park beginning sometime this summer and some city sidewalks will become ADA compliant.



Vizmeg Landscape Inc. in Stow will build the new Liberty Park ballfield at a cost of $343,712. The Twinsburg Baseball League has committed $80,000 toward the project and the city has landed a $130,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant, with the remainder to be paid by the city.



According to Parks and Recreation Director Derek Schroeder, it will bring the number of fields under parks-rec department jurisdiction to 11. Dugouts will be included.



"The new field is designed for younger players, and was requested by the Twinsburg Baseball League," said Schroeder. "It will be 150 feet to centerfield — the same size as field 4 — and will be situated west of our newer shelter and south of Field 2."



Part of the project will include a 24-space gravel parking lot is planned to the north of the new field and just to the west of Field 2.



TBL President Rich Swerbinsky thanked the city for its support, and added the league is in agreement with some adjustments to the original plans. He noted the batting cage must be moved to accommodate the new field.



Schroeder said the city hopes to break ground in July, and hopes to have the field ready for play in 2020.



City Council plans to award a pact for 2019 sidewalk work in the near future. Spano Brothers Construction of Akron submitted the best bid to construct and repair sidewalks at a cost of $76,455.



City Engineer Amy Mohr said the project will include reconstruction of sidewalks which provide primary access to the seniors center and ADA compliant, barrier-free access to the community center.



The contract also includes repair of nearly 50 other sidewalk sites citywide. The city has obtained a $12,500 Community Development Block Grant for the seniors/community center portion of the work.



OTHER MATTERS



A public hearing will take place July 9 at 6:45 p.m. to gain input about the proposed rezoning of a city-owned, 19.5-acre property on the northeast corner of Darrow Road and Glenwood Drive.



The administration has recommended rezoning from C-1 commercial, planned unit development and public facilities to R-5 residential (single-family cluster housing), which would pave the way for the city to sell the parcel.



Mayor Ted Yates reported some employees are working in a portion of the new O’Reilly Auto Parts distribution warehouse at Cornerstone Business Park, and one firm is planning to occupy space in a nearby spec building.



"We’re also seeing a few local businesses expand," said Yates, who also praised the "great job" done by VFW Post 4929 with the Memorial Day parade and ceremony and wished 15 Twinsburg High athletes well at the state track meet.



Councilman Scott Barr reported the planning commission recently took a preliminary look at plans for 71 residential cluster units on Darrow Road near Edgebrook Crossing. Formal plans were to be introduced at the panel’s June 3 session.



Councilman Greg Bellan reported Gleneagles Golf Course opened early this year and has seen about 4,700 rounds played so far, compared to 3,400 at the same time last year.



Twinsburg High senior Dominic Gordon informed Council about Ohio’s new social studies and civic engagement honors diploma. He is THS’s first participant in the program, and worked with Democrat Betsy Rader’s 14th District Congressional campaign during his junior year.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.





