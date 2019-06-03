AURORA — The city will seek grants from the Ohio Public Works Commission for three major infrastructure projects — two on East Pioneer Trail and one on Lena Drive.



Council approved going ahead with pre-applications for the grants at its May 28 meeting. The projects are a water main and road resurfacing on East Pioneer Trail and a forced main on Lena Drive.



The grants sought for the East Pioneer Trail projects are for $664,469 and $154,700, respectively, and the Lena Drive grant is for $48,760.



Service Director Harry Stark said the local share for the East Pioneer water main is estimated at $815,463, while the repaving cost would be $309,461 and the Lena Drive project would be $224,720.



The city also is seeking the following OPWC loan amounts: $150,667 for the East Pioneer Trail water line, $154,638 for the road repaving and $150,520 for the Lena forced main.



Stark said the East Pioneer Trail projects would run from Aurora Memorial Library to Eldridge Road. "If funding is approved by the state, formal applications would be due this fall," he noted. The work is targeted for 2020.



MORE CONTRACTS



Council approved contracts for seven other services, the most expensive being $32,100 for designing vault restroom facilities at the Hartman athletic complex on Townline Road. AEGroup Inc. will do the work.



Complete Truck Service will replace the engine in a city brush pickup truck at a cost of $27,328, while American Ramp Co. will install and repair skatepark equipment at a cost of $21,744.



The city will seek a recreation center demand study from Environmental Design Group at a cost of $15,000. Parks-Rec Director Laura Holman said it will determine what types of amenities residents are looking for if the city moves ahead with future plans for a rec center.



"The demographics and other things have changed since previous studies were done, and we’ve never really done this type of a study," explained Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin.



Holman said the study will take about seven months, and should be completed by the end of this year. "It’s a good first step, and will help us determine whether to move forward with rec center plans," said Councilman John Kudley.



Council awarded a contract to Auburn Bainbridge Excavating to install a new septic system at the city-owned former Ray Harmon farm on Bartlett Road. Cost will be $21,625.



The last project for which funds ($10,293) were appropriated are repairs to traffic signal equipment at Routes 43-306 and Pioneer Trail. Stark said it was damaged by lighting, and most of the cost will be recovered through insurance.



OTHER MATTERS



Council granted a conditional zoning certificate to JW Congregation Support Inc. for a comparable use to allow a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall to be built on Route 43, just south of Mantua Feed & Grain.



Council OK’d selling a no longer needed 2006 International-Horton ambulance via online auction, and renewed the city’s property and casualty insurance policy with HCC/U.S. Specialty Insurance.



The insurance is through the Edward Sutton Agency and the premium will be $130,921. The policy runs from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020.



King Excavating Co. was granted an extension of the completion date for Phase 2 at the Hartman athletic complex. Holman said because of heavy rains, the work has not been finished. The extension is until Aug. 31.



A handful of employee hirings were approved, including Abigail Ward as an engineering intern, Stanley Keith and Mason Schmitt as parks-rec interns, Breanna Benner as a police dispatcher and Jeffrey Stanczyk as a firefighter-paramedic.



All of those positions are part time, according to Womer Benjamin.



Finance Director Tim Clymer reported through April, city expenditures were up $31,000 from the same period last year, while revenue was up $458,000, which puts the city in a good financial position.



"We’re performing significantly better in the first few months of this year," said Clymer. "Withholding and net profits taxes are stronger, which is a good indicator of how the local economy is performing, and about one-quarter of the increase is due to higher interest income."



The mayor reported several playground enhancements will be installed at Kiwanis-Moore, Sunny Lake, Sheldon and LIz Stahan parks, while East Pioneer Trail widening and Aurora-Hudson Road culvert replacement will start the week of June 3.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.





